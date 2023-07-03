Tellyo Unveils SCTE-35 Monetization Tools for Stream Studio

LONDON—The cloud production platform Tellyo is making available broadcast-grade ad-break SCTE-35 markers within its flagship Stream Studio solution.

The new functions and tools are designed to empower content creators to monetize their content effectively, and radically improve the way advertisements are inserted and replaced, the company said.

Richard Collins, CEO of Tellyo said that the introduction of SCTE monetization within Stream Studio will be a game-changer for both Tellyo and customers. He believes that these cutting-edge monetization tools will redefine the industry's approach to content monetization and advertisement integration, keeping Tellyo at the forefront of the industry.

As an example, Tellyo can enable more than £1m in daily revenue opportunities across a live event with a 500,000 global audience using dynamic TV ad insertion and targeted sponsorship opportunities proven across many years of broadcast television, the company said.

"The content creation, distribution, and consumption landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years", Collins emphasized. "With nearly 3.5 billion people projected to consume online video content in 2023 and online video's potential to reach 92% of the world's population, advertisers now have unparalleled access to consumers through new media models."

But, as an increasing number of content creators turn to FAST channels for rapid and cost-effective content distribution, monetization has emerged as a critical concern. The new tools provide customers powerful tools that seamlessly integrate advertising content into live productions, Collins adds.

"I've previously said that even creators of niche and specialized content can now easily reach massive audiences," he said. "This latest update to Stream Studio enhances the opportunity to monetize these audiences effectively”.