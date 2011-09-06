Television de Galicia upgrades production to HD

Televisión de Galicia (TVG) has upgraded its primary production studio in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, to HDTV with Grass Valley production technologies. As the final phase of a multiyear €1 million (U.S. $1.4 million) project, Grass Valley supplied the Kayenne XL HD production switcher.

The multiyear HD upgrade project began in 2008, when TVG ordered six LDK 8000 Elite cameras and GeckoFlex modular equipment. In 2010, TVG ordered three Kayenne XL switchers. The third phase of TVG's upgrade to HD took place in January 2011, with an additional order for four Grass Valley K2 Summit production clients and four K2 Dyno replay controllers for tapeless production.

This HD technology is based around the production switcher, which combines the Kayenne XL user interface panel with the Kayak HD video frame, transforming the studio into a production center.

The fully upgraded studio, including the Kayenne XL switcher, was first used in May 2011 for extended live broadcast coverage of Spain's regional elections.