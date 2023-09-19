TelevisaUnivision Renews AdImpact Deal

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—AdImpact has announced that TelevisaUnivision has renewed its deal to license political spending and competitive tracking tools from AdImpact for another two years.

The agreement marks AdImpact’s eighth year as a partner with TelevisaUnivision. It allows TelevisaUnivision to use AdImpact’s tools for political ad spend and competitive tracking purposes, giving them access to all political races and advertisers across the 58 markets with a TelevisaUnivision affiliate.

“TelevisaUnivision has been a close partner for almost a decade, and we are looking forward to continuing our successful relationship for the future,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “AdImpact’s data-driven insights allow TelevisaUnivision to make highly-informed decisions about their business, and we are proud to be their exclusive partner for the next two years.”

AdImpact’s tools provide TelevisaUnivision with deep insights into ad market share and individualized multi-channel creative analysis, as well as quick access to advertiser contracts and schedules on other stations. This data allows TelevisaUnivision to analyze media buys with ease, generate leads to increase revenue, and better understand the organization surrounding Spanish-speaking language competitive and messaging, the companies said.

As a result of their renewal agreement, AdImpact will further integrate its software to help TelevisaUnivision better serve its network and clients. This integration allows TelevisaUnivision to identify lead opportunities in other individual markets while helping its advertisers reach their target audiences, the companies said.

“Candidates' investments are not where they should be. In 2020, about 1% of the GOP budget and about 3% of Democrat dollars were allocated to Spanish-language media," commented Michele Day, senior vice president for Political Advocacy Group at TelevisaUnivision in the U.S. "This partnership allows us to increase the dollars allocated to Spanish language media, and together, we will ensure campaigns are assigning significant resources to reach this important persuadable voting bloc that will represent 15% of all eligible voters in 2024."