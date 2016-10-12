Telestream Wirecast Streams Roulette Game on Facebook Live

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Maria Casino in Copenhagen, Denmark, ran a week-long Facebook Live streaming event, a live roulette game, using Telestream’s Wirecast production software.

Independent production company Tellymo selected Wirecast for this project as the main live event streaming software. The production studio ran all camera and sound feeds were routed through a production switcher and then to a MacBook Pro that ran Wirecast. This allowed all the custom-made graphics to be loaded and applied to the live stream. In addition, all chromakeying was implemented in Wirecast.

The event took place during the Euro 2016 soccer tournament and the stream reached a reported 531,000 users and generated more than 90,000 viewers.