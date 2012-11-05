Telestream Unveils Latest Version of ScreenFlow

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. -- Telestream unveiled ScreenFlow 4, which enhances its ScreenFlow video editing software and optimizes full-screen recording for Apple Retina displays.



In addition, ScreenFlow 4 adds chroma key support, nested clips, media library tools, additional video and audio effects and closed-caption support, Telestream said.



New ScreenFlow 4 features help users keep complex projects organized, Telestream said. Nested clips allows users to merge multiple elements into a single clip on the timeline, making it easier to access and edit content and apply filters and video actions, the company says.



ScreenFlow 4 takes advantage of the latest advancements on the Mac platform with our support for Retina displays and 64-bit technology, said Barbara DeHart, Telestream’s vice president of marketing. “We’re helping users easily meet regulatory requirements with closed caption support, and we’re allowing them to create more compelling content with the new chroma key capability,” she said, adding, “Users can now do it all with ScreenFlow 4.”



New media library organization tools make it easier for users to find and organize all the clips in their libraries, search for a specific clip, arrange clips by name, duration or type, and more. “ScreenFlow 4 is a serious power upgrade in terms of speed, stability and features,” said Marty Smith at ComboCasting.com. “My favorite feature is nested clips, which not only allows me to streamline my projects, but adds a completely new dimension for special effects; limited only by my creativity,” Smith said. “ScreenFlow remains the most used app on my Macs, and the upgrade to version 4 is absolutely a no-brainer.”



