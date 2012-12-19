Telestream Streamlines Workflow for Magenta TV

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Telestream announced that Magenta TV in Germany’s Rhine-Maine region, has successfully deployed Telestream Vantage. Magenta TV selected Vantage because it provides the centralized system the company needed to automatically process a variety of encoding tasks outside of its editing suites. The system was purchased from local dealer, Netorium, who helped with the workflow design.



“Vantage allows us to encode and process our media independently of the edit suites, so that our editors can focus on what they do best, which is editing, rather than encoding,” said Andreas Statzner, general manager at Magenta TV.



Magenta TV provides video and film technical services to clients that include broadcast stations, production companies, and the film industry. Vantage is used in conjunction with its storage area network to easily create, convert and deliver a wide range of file formats between different systems, such as several Avid systems in combination with a Snell Alchemist or Lynx PVD 5660, as well as Nucoda HD. Vantage captures content from editing systems, aligns audio tracks, exports AAF files, and automatically processes encoded files for VOD, archive and delivery. Further, Apple ProRes HD files are converted into low-resolution formats for web purposes, and Avid QuickTime reference files are linked with metadata and encoded into low-res formats with integrated timecode for sound-editing at external studios.