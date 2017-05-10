Telestream Provides Live Streaming for FAI Gliding Championship

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—As competitors took to the sky for the 34th FAI World Gliding Championships, fans around the world could watch the competition unfold from their couch. Telestream provided its Wirecast live streaming production software to the aviation event held in Benalla, Australia this past January.

This year, FAI was able to capture video footage from inside the gliders and other unique vantage points with miniature high resolution cameras and broadcast it globally with streaming technology. Telestream’s Wirecast helped provide more than 12 hours of live coverage from the final three days of the competition to YouTube and the FAI website.

Wirecast is a cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously.

According to Telestream’s press release, at the conclusion of the event, nearly 200,000 video views, more than two million website views and two million social media views had been recorded.