Telestream Intros Switch Media Player

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream announced the release of Switch, a new multiformat media player that provides playback, inspection and correction. Switch is built on the same technologies Telestream developed for its professional transcoding tools.



Media professionals now typically resort to using a collection of tools, including players, inspectors, analyzers, and converters. Switch brings all those tools together into a single, easy to use, software application.



Switch supports MOV, MP4, MXF, GXF, MPEG-2 program and transport streams and more. The player includes standard navigation controls including fast forward, rewind, slow motion, as well as single-frame forward and back, for all file types.



Switch also displays relevant information about a media file. Video track display includes codec, bitrate, frame size, frame rate, interlacing format as well as aspect ratio and aperture information. The audio track inspector displays audio tracks and channels, speaker labels, and encoding format information.



By switching to export mode, users can modify settings and export a new file. Switch allows users to specify a new file format; a new video or audio codec; trim, scale or crop the video; add metadata, and insert chapter markers. A complete set of audio tools is available as well, to rearrange audio tracks and edit speaker assignments.



Switch also enables packaging and distribution of content to media platforms, such as iTunes. Switch enables creation of packages ready for distribution to the iTunes store. Users can verify file compatibility with iTunes store specifications and create an asset-only iTunes package—including the media content, secondary subtitle or audio files, chapter information, and an XML file.