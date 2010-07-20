Teleports see revenue growth despite small decline in facility numbers, says WTA study

The number of teleports operated by commercial and broadcast companies stands at nearly 1740 worldwide, up nearly 20 percent since publication of the first tally in 2004 by the World Teleport Association.

The 2010 edition of the association’s “Sizing the Teleport Market” study also reveals that total commercial revenues grew 28 percent over the past three years, while the total number of facilities operated by commercial and broadcast companies declined by 2 percent.

The 2010 edition of the report distinguishes between teleports owned by commercial operators serving broadcast, enterprise and government customers, and those owned by broadcast, cable and DTH channels in 155 nations.

The association identified 655 companies operating 996 commercial teleports worldwide, with the balance operated by broadcasters. The transmission services revenues they produce equal 27 percent of total satellite transmission revenues worldwide.