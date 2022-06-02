Telenor Sverige AB Taps CommScope for Android TV Set Top Solution

HICKORY, N.C.—Home network solution provider CommScope has announced that Telenor Sverige AB is deploying its VIP5702W set top powered by Google's Android TV to customers in Sweden.

“Telenor Sverige is a leading service provider that wants to grow its business with a new video offering,” said Phil Cardy, vice president, international PLM, Home Networks, CommScope. “By using a solution powered by Android TV from the Home Networks’ business, Telenor Sverige will deliver a great viewing experience to its customers with its own branded user interface using a solution that is compact and easy to install.”

The VIP5702W set top delivers ultra-high definition 4K video and comes with dual-band selectable Wi-Fi for flexible deployment in Telenor’s managed networks. The set top also provides users with a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV features for an enhanced viewing experience, CommScope said.

“We are excited to offer our customers a new TV and entertainment experience by deploying CommScope’s innovative set top solution,” said Hanna Idstam, manager TV and media, Telenor Sverige AB. “CommScope’s expertise in deploying solutions powered by Android TV enabled us to deliver a rich, entertainment offering that our customers have come to expect.”

The set top’s live and on-demand viewing experience on the set top uses 24i’s software platform which supports attractive features such as unified search and single sign-on while allowing the Telenor team to build and design its own user interfaces.