Telemundo, Peacock Semi-Final World Cup Viewing up 60%

MIAMI—Telemundo continues to report large audiences for its Spanish-language World Cup coverage with new ratings showing that 2022 Semi-Finals Total Audience Delivery on Telemundo and Peacock was up by a whopping 60% over 2018.

About 4.5 million viewed the Spanish-language coverage of the matches on Telemundo and Peacock vs. 2.8 million in 2018.

The Semi-Final match between France and Morocco was the 13th game with over 4 million views and the 18th match with a digital average minute audience (AMA) of more than 1 million viewers.

The match between France and Morocco had a TAG of 4.2 million and a digital AMA of 1.5 million viewers.

The day two semi-final was up 39% vs. 2018 (Croatia-England, 3.0 million) and up 63% vs. France’s Semi-Final match in 2018 (Day 1 France vs. Belgium, 2.6 million).