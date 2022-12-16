Telemundo, Peacock Semi-Final World Cup Viewing up 60%
The Spanish-language coverage of France vs. Morocco had 4.2 million viewers
MIAMI—Telemundo continues to report large audiences for its Spanish-language World Cup coverage with new ratings showing that 2022 Semi-Finals Total Audience Delivery on Telemundo and Peacock was up by a whopping 60% over 2018.
About 4.5 million viewed the Spanish-language coverage of the matches on Telemundo and Peacock vs. 2.8 million in 2018.
The Semi-Final match between France and Morocco was the 13th game with over 4 million views and the 18th match with a digital average minute audience (AMA) of more than 1 million viewers.
The match between France and Morocco had a TAG of 4.2 million and a digital AMA of 1.5 million viewers.
The day two semi-final was up 39% vs. 2018 (Croatia-England, 3.0 million) and up 63% vs. France’s Semi-Final match in 2018 (Day 1 France vs. Belgium, 2.6 million).
George Winslow
