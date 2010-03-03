Telemundo First for All-Primetime HD in Spanish



NBC Universal's Telemundo said it will become the first Spanish-language network in America to regularly air its entire primetime program line-up in HD (1080i) when it premieres "Donde Esta Elisa" next Monday (March 8).



Telemundo said it is striving to produce the most HD original content of any Spanish-speaking media, and starting with its primetime schedule, will affect the most number of viewers. Telemundo is one of NBC Universal's six networks, whose main competitor is Univision.



NBCU's outlet had dabbled in HD for previous content — notably special events such as its first HD broadcast last April for the 2009 Billboard Latin Music Awards. In late January, "Dona Barbara" became Telemundo's first primetime novella to begin broadcasts in HD, followed on the same night with its first sports event to air in HD, "Boxeo Telemundo," live from Mexico City.



