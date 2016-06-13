Telemundo Employee Killed in Orlando Shooting

ORLANDO, FLA.—Jonathan A. Camuy, a Telemundo employee, was one of the victims in the Orlando nightclub shooting on Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. A list of victims updated by the City of Orlando at 1:55 p.m. included "Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega;" he was listed as 24 years old. Authorities said that the attack resulted in the deaths of 49 people and injured 53.

Read the full story over at TV Technology's sister publication, Broadcasting & Cable.