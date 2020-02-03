Telemetrics Robotic Camera System Captures Super Bowl Imagery

Two units were set up in the stadium to provide still images to news agencies.

ALLENDALE, N.J.—Of the thousands of cameras on hand to capture Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, a pair of cameras used the latest Telemetrics robotic camera control system technology to capture and share still images of the game with numerous news outlets.

In what Telemetrics said is the first such use of its new system for a live sporting event, the two robotic cameras were mounted high in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The setup included Telemetrics’ WP-HOU-A9 Weatherproof Camera Housings and a Sony Alpha a9 full-frame mirrorless camera installed on a Telemetrics PT-CP-S5 compact pan/tilt head, all of which was controlled through a Telemetrics RCCP-MJ robotic camera control panel. The setup also featured a network interface the users to control the camera and access the images online.

The PT-CP-S5 A9 unit is fully integrated and includes a compact pan/tilt head and weatherproof camera housing. It has robotic servo controls that use motors of ultra-high position and velocity accuracy.

Telemetrics said the system was a collaboration with Sony and a major news service.