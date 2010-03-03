Telecast Makes 3D Powerplay at NAB

CopperHead 3000 Series

At NAB, Telecast Fiber Systems will demonstrate fiber-optic technology that powers the state-of-the-art 3D cameras used in many of today's motion picture and sports productions. The company will also debut its TeleCube Modular Media Interface.



Using Telecast Fiber Systems technology, 3D camera engineers have devised a system that enables the controlling electronics to be decoupled from the camera lenses. Connected by a fiber link, the lenses can be deployed far away from the electronics for difficult shots and can be controlled independently of each other to create stereoscopic 3D effects.



Making its NAB debut is Telecast Fiber Systems' patent-pending TeleCube Modular Media Interface family of 3G transmitter and receiver modules. Developed specifically for OEM applications, the TeleCube MMI system offers broadcasters a flexible I/O solution for distribution of HD/SDI signals via fiber optics as well as copper cable.



Telecast will also showcase the CopperHead 3000 Series, which is the newest addition to Telecast Fiber Systems' patented CopperHead family of camera-mountable fiber optic camera transceivers. The CopperHead 3000 provides a single fiber optic link between any professional camera or camcorder and the broadcaster's truck, control room or "video village" position. The CopperHead 3000 is designed to handle all vital camera signals and can be configured for specific applications such as ENG or multicamera use.



