Tektronix Unveils New Logo, Brand Strategy

BEAVERTON, ORE.—As Tektronix approaches 70, the provider of measurement tools has changed up its look, unveiling a new logo and brand strategy. The new logo has been instituted all across Tektronix’s digital and physical properties, along with a comprehensive redesign of Tektronix’s websites.

Tektronix President Pat Byrne unveils new logo

“The new logo emerged from work we completed on behalf of our customers,” said Pat Byrne, president of Tektronix. “Through this process we interviewed over a thousand customers, partners and employees worldwide to gain insight into buyer behaviors and trends. The result is a clear focus for our brand on why customers choose our products and services.”

This resulted in Tektronix’s new brand strategy, which involves creating a stronger customer experience and reinforcing an emphasis on collaboration, integration, insight, precision, simplicity and velocity.

Tektronix will celebrate its 70th anniversary of Feb. 2.