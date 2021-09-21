Tegna Receives Takeover Offers

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has announced that the company has received takeover offers and said it is reviewing them.

“Tegna today confirmed the company has recently received acquisition proposals,” the company said in a September 21, statement. “Consistent with its fiduciary duty to Tegna shareholders, the Board will carefully review and evaluate these proposals.”

Various reports have said that Byron Allen, who made a $8.5 billion bid for Tegna in 2020 , Apollo Global Management and Standard General are interested in the company .