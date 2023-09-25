Tegna Grows Unique Viewers on Social Media

New data from Tubular Labs shows that in August of 2023, Tegna’s unique U.S. viewers grew by 43% month-over-month across Facebook and YouTube, partly due to an emphasis on crime-related content, the researcher said.

Tubular Audience Ratings also indicated that the summer surge took Tegna up to No. 9 among all U.S. media and entertainment properties, shy of Warner Music at No. 8.

(Image credit: Tegna)

Tegna also saw U.S. minutes watched climb significantly month-over-month, increasing 62% across Facebook and YouTube.

At 291.2 million minutes watched, that put the company ahead of Nexstar and MLB for the month, according to Tubular Labs.