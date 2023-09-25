Tegna Grows Unique Viewers on Social Media
In August, Tenga’s unique viewers increased by 43% on Facebook and YouTube according to Tubular Labs’ Audience Ratings
New data from Tubular Labs shows that in August of 2023, Tegna’s unique U.S. viewers grew by 43% month-over-month across Facebook and YouTube, partly due to an emphasis on crime-related content, the researcher said.
Tubular Audience Ratings also indicated that the summer surge took Tegna up to No. 9 among all U.S. media and entertainment properties, shy of Warner Music at No. 8.
Tegna also saw U.S. minutes watched climb significantly month-over-month, increasing 62% across Facebook and YouTube.
At 291.2 million minutes watched, that put the company ahead of Nexstar and MLB for the month, according to Tubular Labs.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.