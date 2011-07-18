Tedial updates asset management

Spanish content content management company Tedial will unveil updates to its MAM, hierarchical storage management (HSM) and business process management (BPM) software at IBC 2011.

Its Ficus BPM will have increased integration capability to third-party systems, including traffic and automation. This will use XML messaging, allowing broadcasters to take advantage of legacy systems when required. Then the Media Process Manager (MPM) will add support for ingest of high-resolution formats such as DNxHD and XDCam directly into an Avid environment. Tedial will show how metadata can be ingested and edited directly into Avid Interplay using its Tedial Capture client. Also the Tarsys MAM system will include a Web-based administration GUI for managing database data models. Administrators can access tools via any PC to manage data repositories, and create folders for cataloguing and specialised metadata fields, thesaurus and multi-language dictionaries. It also allows administrators to manage multiple users' access rights profiles. The Web-based administration GUI provides tools for system auditing allow the administrator to check logs and review activities. Administrators can filter information by user, date and specific services.

