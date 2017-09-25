Tecom BXF SDK Included in SMPTE BXF Standards Suite

MELBOURNE, FLA.—The SMPTE BXF standards suite will now include the Tecom Group BXF software development kit that it developed in partnership with Chris Lennon, president and CEO of MediAnswers and chair of the SMPTE Broadcast eXchange Format Media System, Control and Services 34CS Working Group.

The BXF SDK is designed to offer improved data interchange among traffic and playout automation systems. It supports traditional exchanges between the two types of systems, such as schedule/playlist, run log, dub list and purge list. In addition, it allows for changes to the playlist in real time, fault detection and quick reporting.

BXF SDK is now available for purchase in the SMPTE digital library as SMPTE Recommended Practice 2021-6:2017.