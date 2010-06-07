Technicolor offers 3-D broadcast services

For the past few months, Technicolor has provided a suite of broadcast services to its cable, TV and satellite network service provider clients to support the broadcast of 3-D channels originating from its Chiswick facility in London.

Technicolor said its Broadcast 3D service ensures that optimal viewing and distribution technologies are being used. The company is now ready to offer this service to its cable, TV and satellite network service provider clients.

The service is an extension of what the company has been providing in SD and HD for many years, including upstream applications in production and post production, and delivers the highest-quality 3-D images to theaters and to the home via Blu-ray Disc, broadcast and digital delivery.

Technicolor can manage live or prerecorded content from post production through encoding for satellite, cable, IPTV or terrestrial distribution. The company is also able to generate logos and other visual effects for 3-D broadcasts. The Broadcast 3D transmission suite at Technicolor’s Chiswick Park offices features equipment from SENSIO, Orad and Miranda Technologies.

In addition to Broadcast 3D, the company provides a low-cost and high-quality film-based theatrical 3-D solution, services for Blu-ray 3-D, automated 3-D subtitling and auto-stereoscopic content delivery on mobile phones.