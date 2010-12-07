Technicolor Begins 3D Certification Program



Technicolor, a provider of 3D services to media and entertainment customers, has announced the startup of a certification geared to ensuring 3D material meets requirements for quality and comfortable viewing before it is delivered to consumers. The initiative is called “Technicolor Certifi3D,” and is geared towards broadcasters and network service providers.



“Our 3D certification platform allows our stereo technicians to quickly and precisely diagnose many of the issues that create viewer fatigue and discomfort” said Pierre (Pete) Routhier, vice president for 3D product strategy and business development at Technicolor. “Our goal in launching the Certifi3D program was to take a proactive approach in support of the industry to ensure a consistent and quality end consumer 3D experience in the home.”



The certification process includes a 15 point quality checklist for identifying production errors that could produce less than optimal 3D content. A 3D analysis software tool developed by Technicolor’s research and innovation department is also used to create a model in real time from left and right source masters. It automatically detects and flags conflicts with the edges of the television viewing screen and also determines if objects in the scene would cause visual discomfort for the home 3D viewer.



