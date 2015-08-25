Technicolor and Fraunhofer Announce MPEG-H Licensing Program
PARIS & ERLANGEN, GERMANY—Technicolor and German-based Fraunhofer IIS have announced a new licensing program as part of the market introduction of the next-generation TV audio system developed by the MPEG-H Audio Alliance, which is also under consideration for the ATSC 3.0 standard.
The MPEG-H Audio Alliance TV system enables TV broadcasters to capture and deliver next generation audio and allows consumers to customize content experiences. The MPEG-H Audio Alliance uses a subset of the MPEG-H 3D audio standard, according to Manuele Wahl, head of technology and trademark licensing, Technicolor.
The licensing program will focus on a per-unit royalty, with annual volume discounts for manufacturers of both professional and consumer hardware and software. No patent royalty will accrue for producing , transmitting or distributing content under this licensing program.
Technicolor will administer the licensing program of the standard essential patents for the MPEG-H Audio Alliance TV system. The program builds upon Technicolor’s MP3 licensing program, as well as the company’s experience managing 1,100 licensing agreements across 15 licensing programs.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox