TDVision completes 3-D ecosystem

TDVision System is releasing to the broadcasting and technology industries its entire stereoscopic ecosystem and workflow for full HD 3-D from lens to screen.

TDVision’s extended platform provides conduits across the 3-D ecosystem, maintaining full quality from acquisition with Kronomav robotized rigs; encoding with TDVision’s 2D+Dela (now MVC) encoding system on silicon and GPU-accelerated configurations; deployment via ATSC, cable, Blu-ray, satellite and IPTV; decoding on set-top boxes and CE players; and visualization and display. The systems can be used for pre-, post-, real-time and offline encoding, file or stream deployment.