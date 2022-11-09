TDF Deploys Riedel MuoN Technology For Network Migration To SMPTE ST 2110
The French infrastructure operator is using Riedel MuoN SFPs to support HD and UHD
PARIS—French telecommunications and broadcast infrastructure operator TDF Group has deployed Riedel’s MediorNet MuoN technology here as part of a new multi-client media-over-IP network for its operational and service workflows.
Compact MuoN SFPs are enabling the migration from legacy SDI formats, using SMPTE ST 2110 standard to process uncompressed signals, Riedel said.
"Squeezing the horsepower of a cutting-edge FPGA into the compact size of an SFP is no easy feat, and it certainly drew us to Riedel for this ambitious project," said Daniel Rodriguez, head of media innovation programs at TDF. "In addition, the company's MediorNet MuoN technology supports our strategy of progressively migrating from legacy SDI to IP, at the market's pace, with minimal risk thanks to its hybrid nature."
Riedel's SFP-based MediorNet MuoN IP gateways provide multiple interfaces for bridging SDI signals into IP. With a small form factor (SFP+, SFP28), the 3G/HD capable MuoN A SFPs, used by TDF for its HD requirements, can be installed inside a standard 10GE/25GE IP switch, the company said.
The software-defined modules are available with a range of different input and output configurations, including BNC, fiber or HDMI, and can be configured to run encapsulation, such as SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022-6, it said.
TDF's media-over-IP network also includes MuoN B Series SFPs, which are used with Riedel's VirtU 32 aggregator for high-end UHD video processing. With up to two UHD channels per SFP, the granularity of Riedel's MediorNet MuoN technology allows TDF to scale its network as needed while decreasing the risks associated with hardware failures, the company said.
Riedel's MuoN technology supports the RESTful API, which made it simple for TDF to tailor the system to its unique needs, it said.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.