TCS Opens State-of-the-Art Rental facility in Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y.—The camera equipment rental house, Technological Cinevideo Services, (TCS), has announced that it has relocated to an expanded headquarters in New York City's booming Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Double the size of their previous location, the new 20,000+ square foot facility is designed to meet the growing needs of feature films, scripted and unscripted television, commercials and other productions working on the East Coast, and worldwide.

The fully-equipped facility includes an advanced testing suite and eight camera check-out bays along with three private rooms for features, commercials and large television productions requiring extra space. The new facility is designed to provide clientele with the TCS hallmark camera prep team and experienced technicians, as well as 24/7 tech support.

TCS is a family-owned and operated business with brothers Oliver and Erik Schietinger, at the helm.

Specializing in professional gear, the production community has relied upon TCS for over forty years. Known for personalized support, clients have access to the TCS inventory of world-class motion picture and television cameras and support gear including their extensive collection of contemporary lenses and sought-after vintage glass.

TCS also offers an expert service, repair and maintenance department for equipment owners. This includes maintaining most digital cine equipment from camera bodies to lenses, monitors, fluid heads and more—even gear that is no longer supported by manufacturers.