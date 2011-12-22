TC Electronic now ensures cross-platform consistency of loudness measurement

The various versions of the TC Electronic Radar Loudness Meter originate from the same basic algorithm, and are designed for the exact same purpose — delivering the ultimate loudness overview of any audible source. To ensure seamless transition between platforms, TC is now introducing its xApp technology, which allows these versions to be 100-percent consistent with regard to core features across all available versions.

The LM6 is available for e.g. System 6000 MKII, DB4 MKII, DB8 MKII, TM7 and TM9 hardware units, while the LM2 is a stereo version bundled with the LM2 hardware unit. LM5D is a TDM plug-in for Pro Tools HD, and TC recently launched LM6 as a VST, AU, RTAS and AAX Native plug-in.

With the incorporation of xApp technology, any Radar Loudness Meter will display exactly the same descriptor numbers. For example, Loudness Range and Program Loudness when identical program material is being measured by either one of the LM6 plug-in formats or the versions that run on TC hardware.

In addition, the new xApp approach ensures that version changes — for example in connection with updates of significant international broadcast standards such as ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 and EBU R128 — will be streamlined across all radar Loudness Meter compatible platforms. As a result, users of TC’s Radar Loudness Meters will be among the first to comply with the newest versions of broadcast loudness standards, regardless of the platform they have decided to use.