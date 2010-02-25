TBS Taps Snell for HD Upconversion

The Turner Broadcasting Network has installed more than 60 Snell Quasar Ph.c uponverters for its HD programming.



The systems, installed at Turner’s network operations center in Atlanta, are used to upconvert SD content and graphics for the HD simulcasts of TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, TCM, and truTV. In addition, the Quasars provide the upconversion needs for SD programming running on WPCH (Peachtree TV), a Turner O&O local station serving the Atlanta market. Turner uses the Quasar systems in conjunction with Snell’s RollCall, which provides a monitoring and control interface for all signals in the operation.



"The Quasar Ph.C systems have enabled us to incorporate a wide range of SD sources—video, film, graphics, or animations—into our HD broadcasts with upconversion that meets Turner's high-quality standards," said Jack Gary, senior director of projects and integration engineering for the Turner Entertainment Networks.



Another unique feature of Turner's Quasar Ph.C installation is a customized 16:9 algorithm for optimum handling of 4:3 materials stretched to 16:9 widescreen. Jointly developed by Snell and Turner engineers, the customization provides user-configurable settings that enable Turner operators to fine-tune the presentation of 4:3 SD materials so that they are not distracting when upconverted to 16:9.