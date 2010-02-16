Taiwanese filmmaker cuts ‘Cannot Live without You’ with EDIUS

When Taiwanese filmmaker Leon Dai set out to write and direct his new award-winning feature “No Puedo Vivir Sin Ti” (“Cannot Live without You”), he was looking for a unique way to tell the story of the special relationship between a father and his 7-year-old daughter.

Now that vision is clear. Shot in HD black and white over two years and edited with a Grass Valley EDIUS real-time nonlinear editing system, the movie has won numerous film festival awards and helped Dai prove that high-quality feature production can be done cost-effectively with the right talent and the right tools.

The feature was shot using various SD and HD video camcorders and edited by Dai on his home workstation running EDIUS 5 NLE software. Finished sequences were then output to a hard disk drive as TIFF and AAF files and printed to 35mm film, after audio editing and conforming at Central Pictures’ Dolby Film TV Studio in Taipei, Taiwan.

The film, written and directed by Dai, has won awards at international film festivals including the 2009 Taipei Film Festival, Skip City International D-Cinema Festival in Japan and Durban International Film Festival in South Africa. Recently, it won the prestigious 46th Taiwan Golden Horse Awards for best motion picture, best director and best script.