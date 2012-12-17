Taiwan Broadcasting Taps ATEME Encoders for HD Transition

PARIS–Taiwan Broadcasting System, the public and largest free to air broadcaster of the Republic of China, tapped ATEME’s Kyrion encoders to rollout HD for digital terrestrial television. ATEME’s experience with DVB-T and the compression efficiency of the Kyrion MPEG-4 encoders.



“This is a complex system, for which we need absolute reliability as a public broadcaster, at an affordable cost,” said Chin-chang Chen, engineering manager at TBS. “ATEME’s solution came on top against all of our selection criteria.”



“We pack one HD MPEG-4 and 3 SD MPEG-2 channels in less than 15 Mbps, and yet the video quality is superb,” said Chao-I Lee, who supervised the deployment of the system at the broadcasting center in Taipei on behalf of TBS’s engineering department.



ATEME’s solution for terrestrial broadcasting including Kyrion encoders that support mobile, SD and HD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4, constant bitrate and statistical multiplexing, DVB-T/T2 and ISDB-T.



Taiwan’s Formosa TV also tapped ATEME for its migration to HD.



Founded in 2006, Taiwan Broadcasting System is a public broadcasting group that holds 8 television channels in Taiwan. It also owns the Chinese Television System and Public Television Service networks.



