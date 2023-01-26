TAG Cyber Issues Detailed Report on Deepfakes

NEW YORK—Broadcasters, news organizations and entertainment companies struggling to deal with the growing problem of deepfakes now have a new resource to help them better understand the problem and protect themselves from deepfakes thanks to TAG Cyber, which has issued a detailed analysis of the issue.

The 100-plus-page report, which is TAG Cyber’s 2023 Q1 edition of the TAG Cyber Security Annual, includes a wide ranging series of articles and interviews exploring the impact of deepfakes and the problems they are creating for governments, businesses and individuals as well as a host of potential solutions and technologies that can help mitigate the problem.

In the report, TAG Cyber, which is a leading provider of cyber security research, analysis, and training, takes a nuanced approach to the problem, exploring both the positive and negative uses of the technology.

It includes a number of case studies in how deepfakes are being used by criminal organizations for identity theft and bank fraud and by governments and political movements to disseminate propaganda.

The publication also explores how deepfakes have become increasingly prevalent in politics and the entertainment industry in recent years and how they are now threatening business and enterprise as well.

The articles and interviews with security experts also explore the latest deepfake technologies and how they are being used to spread defamation, disinformation and propaganda as well as some of the potential positive uses of deepfakes, such as in education.

While much of the attention on deepfakes has focused on video and photos, the publication complements its analysis of video deepfakes with a deep dive into audio deepfakes, which have become increasingly prevalent in recent years.

Audio deepfakes are being used now to hack into company networks to steal large sums of money, impersonate individuals, and even manipulate stock prices. The edition explores the latest audio deepfake technologies and how they are being used to spread misinformation and propaganda.

"Deepfakes are a rapidly evolving technology that has the potential to cause significant harm," said Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. "This edition of the TAG Cyber Security Annual provides readers with the information they need to understand the dangers of deepfakes and how to protect themselves and their organizations."