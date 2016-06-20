Tablo Premieres Apple TV App

KANATA, ONTARIO—Canadian-based company Tablo has landed on the latest generation of Apple TV, as the company announced a new native app that will appear on Apple TV devices that work in tandem with Tablo’s over-the-air HDTV DVR. The new app, which launched on Friday, June 17, enables users to discover, record and stream live TV and playback recorded shows and movies through the Apple TV, according to Tablo. The new app also features an integrated voice navigation system.

