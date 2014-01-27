T3Media Chooses SAMMA to Digitize U.S. Armed Forces' Visual History

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — T3Media, Inc., a provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, has chosen content storage management solution creator Front Porch Digital’s SAMMA migration system to digitize the videotape collection of the Department of Defense.



The Defense Imagery Management Operations Center-managed collection, which dates back to World War II, contains a range of videotape formats, including Betacam, VHS, and U-matic. T3Media will incorporate a seven-stream SAMMArobot into its workflow to enable automated, high-throughput migration of the Betacam material.



“The SAMMA migration system enables us to scale the encoding of this unique content and rapidly onboard it into our world-class platform,” said Mark Lemmons, chief technology officer at T3Media.



In addition to being able to produce multiple digital file recordings from seven videotape recorders simultaneously, SAMMArobot can monitor and improve the video signal at the same time, while generating associated technical metadata for every stage of the migration. It can also interface with T3Media’s existing platform, retrieve the information generated during the migration process and enable the creation of open video formats and interoperable technical metadata.



T3Media offers cloud-based storage, access, and licensing for enterprise-scale video libraries. The company licenses sports, news, and creative footage to producers in advertising, entertainment, publishing and emerging media. T3Media works with video libraries, including Discovery, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, National Geographic, The New York Times and the NCAA.