T-Mobile to Launch 5G Hotspot Gear
By George Winslow published
The 5G Hotspot will be available on June 16
BELLEVUE, Wash.—T-Mobile has announced that it will begin offering its first-ever T-Mobile 5G Hotspot device on June 16.
The portable lightweight device is designed to provide access to the carrier’s 5G network on the go. It taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G signal for broad nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds in hundreds of cities.
The launch comes at a time when cable companies and telcos are facing increased competition in the broadband sector from wireless 5G providers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile (opens in new tab).
The Leichtman Research Group found that fixed wireless/5G home internet providers like T-Mobile and Verizon added about 530,000 subscribers in Q1, 2022. That represents nearly a five-fold increase compared to 110,000 net adds in 1Q 2021.
The 5G Hotspot allows users to connect up to 32 devices for simultaneous connectivity.
New and existing T-Mobile customers can pick it up for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on an eligible 50GB or 100GB Mobile Internet (MI) plan or for $99 when adding a line on an eligible 5GB MI plan, the telco explained.
T-Mobile customers – including T-Mobile for Business customers – can also pick up the T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for $8.25/month ($0 down with a full retail price of $198) for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
