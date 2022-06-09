T-Mobile to Launch 5G Hotspot Gear

BELLEVUE, Wash.—T-Mobile has announced that it will begin offering its first-ever T-Mobile 5G Hotspot device on June 16.

The portable lightweight device is designed to provide access to the carrier’s 5G network on the go. It taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G signal for broad nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds in hundreds of cities.

The launch comes at a time when cable companies and telcos are facing increased competition in the broadband sector from wireless 5G providers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile (opens in new tab).

The Leichtman Research Group found that fixed wireless/5G home internet providers like T-Mobile and Verizon added about 530,000 subscribers in Q1, 2022. That represents nearly a five-fold increase compared to 110,000 net adds in 1Q 2021.

The 5G Hotspot allows users to connect up to 32 devices for simultaneous connectivity.

New and existing T-Mobile customers can pick it up for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on an eligible 50GB or 100GB Mobile Internet (MI) plan or for $99 when adding a line on an eligible 5GB MI plan, the telco explained.

T-Mobile customers – including T-Mobile for Business customers – can also pick up the T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for $8.25/month ($0 down with a full retail price of $198) for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.