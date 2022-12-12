T-Mobile Expands Ultra Capacity 5G Services to 260M People in the U.S.
T-Mobile has also deployed a new layer of 1900 MHz spectrum to boost speeds and performance
BELLEVUE, Wash.—T-Mobile has announced that it has expanded its 5G coverage and capacity to reach 323 million people with Extended Range 5G and 260 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G.
The expansion means that T-Mobile reached its mid-band 5G year-end goal weeks ahead of schedule and moves the telco closer to its target of covering 300 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G by the end of 2023.
In addition the carrier announced that it has added a massive boost to its Ultra capacity 5G network with a new nationwide layer of mid-band 5G spectrum at 1900 MHz that will improve speeds and reliability.
The expansion and improvement of the 5G network is notable in that it will provide more competition to cable operators who have been responding with rollouts of 10G and DOCSIS 4.0 technologies capable of delivering multi-gigabit speeds.
The expansion of 5G networks is also important for broadcasters in that it will provide wider availability of the faster 5G connections for newsgathering and other operations.
“We’re rapidly executing on our vision to deliver the highest capacity network this country has ever seen,” said Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile. “We’ve led in 5G coverage from the beginning, delivering a massive 5G footprint that continues to grow. And with Ultra Capacity 5G, it’s undeniable that T-Mobile customers have access to the most powerful 5G network around.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech.
