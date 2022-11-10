T-Mobile Expands 5G Home Internet to Millions in Midwest

BELLEVUE, Wash.—In a move that will create more competition for cable operators and telcos, T-Mobile has announced a notable expansion of its 5G Home Internet service across 70 cities and towns in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

With this expansion, more than 6 million homes throughout these states, and more than 40 million homes nationwide, are now eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mobile reported.

Increased competition from wireless 5G internet services has already pushed some operators to roll out fiber-to-the home service or DOCSIS 3.0 infrastructures capable of delivering Gigabit speeds.

“Access to high-speed internet should be a given, yet millions of people across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to their home broadband. As reliance on internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, many ISPs have continued to underserve customers – year after year,” said Mike Katz, chief marketing officer at T-Mobile. “Today, T-Mobile is taking another step to close the Digital Divide and increase access, bringing our Home Internet service to millions more homes across the Midwest.”

In announcing the expansion, T-Mobile noted that in Michigan, 1.2 million residents – or 1 in 4 statewide – lack a permanent fixed broadband connection. In Wisconsin, it’s even worse. 1.3 million households lack access or can't afford broadband internet service.