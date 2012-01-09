Syncbak Debuts Mobile TV App for Broadcasters



LAS VEGAS: Syncbak, a Marion, Iowa-based media technology company, has introduced its mobile app for local broadcasters at CES 2012. The iOS and Android apps are part of the company’s internet broadcast platform, a technology debuted in early 2011. Syncbak’s platform enables broadcasters to stream live content to mobile devices and connected TVs. Fifty stations in 35 markets have installed Syncbak’s technology and are ready to launch over-the-top services on mobile phones and tablets.



The debut of Syncbak’s mobile app coincides with broadcasters’ launch of over the air Mobile DTV services in 2012 and is seen as an alternative method for broadcasters to get their local signals onto the growing landscape of mobile media devices. Unlike Mobile DTV, however, Syncbak’s technology allows broadcasters to only make their signals accessible to consumers within their local viewing markets, whether on mobile devices or the living room HDTV set.



“In this time of media disruption, our first job was to build an authentication technology to move broadcast to broadband. We did that and today our technology authenticates 25 million households per second,” says Syncbak Founder and CEO, Jack Perry. “Now our job is to get the content flowing. Live mobile apps and social are exactly the tools broadcasters need to do that.”



The first limited release of the platform is scheduled for this month in Spokane, Wash. where KAYU, KXLY, and KHQ have been piloting the technology.



“Consumers are voting with their devices,” says Brian Brady, CEO of Northwest Broadcasting and Chairman of the Fox Affiliate Board. “As broadcasters, we need to make sure our content is seen by our viewers, regardless of device. The Syncbak platform not only helps us compete OTT, but to lead the way.”



Syncbak’s internet broadcast platform dynamically manages content rights and distribution in the cloud using proprietary technology installed in partner television stations. Broadcasters on the platform can immediately stream the content they own or negotiate the rights to on Apple and Android smart phones and tablets and can go OTT on Smart TVs. There is no equipment cost and the service is free. The platform offers multiple levels of viewer authentication with the highest being absolute in real time.



“We’re going to make it easy for any station who wants to become an internet broadcaster,” says Syncbak Founder and CEO, Jack Perry. “This is the year of OTT and we’re giving broadcasters, for free, the tools to immediately reach viewers with live television on all platforms from mobile phones to smart TVs.”



The Consumer Electronics Association, National Association of Broadcasters, several former NBC senior executives and a number of broadcast groups are investors in Syncbak. The Syncbak platform supports both iOS and Android mobile devices and talks are underway with manufacturers of connected TV and gaming platforms.





