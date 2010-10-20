SWR chooses S4M for tapeless production

German public broadcaster Suedwestrundfunk (SWR) has chosen Solutions for Media’s (S4M) Video Production Management System (VPMS) as the central MAM system for tapeless production in its new building in Stuttgart.

The Stuttgart facility will feature production technology for TV, radio and the Internet concentrated under one roof in a 22,000sq-m location. S4M’s VPMS links ingest, editing and graphics and integrates seamlessly with SWR’s newsroom system. VPMS will interface to the production planning, scheduling and file transfer systems.