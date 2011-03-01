Swiss broadcasters add Snell infrastructure, routers for HD transition

Switzerland's RTS (Radio Télévision Suisse) and RSI (Radiotelevisione svizzera di lingua italiana) have installed Snell infrastructure to support migration of their master control and playout facilities to HD.

The two broadcasters serve the French- and Italian-speaking populations in Switzerland. Snell delivered and commissioned the IQ Modular infrastructure and new Cygnus, Sirius and Halo routers to the RTS facility in Geneva and the RSI facility in Lugano.

In near-identical installations at RTS and RSI, Cygnus (576 x 576), Sirius 600 (256 x 128) and several Halo routers are used for signal distribution and preparation prior to transmission from the new playout facilities. Snell's IQ Modular infrastructure products make use of the company's RollCall communications and Centra RollMap Infrastructure Management System to provide integrated monitoring and control capabilities of all Snell products and the broadcasters' third-party IT and broadcast equipment.