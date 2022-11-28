Swimming Australia Taps Gravity Media for FINA World Swimming Championships

MELBOURNE—Swimming Australia and Gravity Media has announced a broadcast technology and television production agreement that will see Gravity Media create and deliver all-screens coverage of the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) across Australia and multiple international territories.

Melbourne hosts the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) between December 13-18, 2022. More than 800 athletes from 180 countries will compete in the Championships.

As part of the deal, Gravity Media Australia has been appointed the “host” broadcast company for the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m). Gravity Media will also be using camera and broadcast and production technologies designed and developed by Gravity Media for the events.

Beyond providing all broadcast technologies and working as the “host” broadcast company, Gravity Media has also been appointed by Swimming Australia as the television production company for the Championships, creating, producing and delivering the complete television production of the Championships for the world.

Gravity Media Australia will produce coverage across the six days of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) and create and deliver the complete “turn-key” television production that will take audiences across the world closer to the action and tell the stories of the athletes, the Championships and Melbourne as the host city, the companies said.

The Championships will be broadcast to a global audience across multiple international broadcast and content delivery platforms including the Nine Network in Australia.

“Swimming Australia is very pleased to have Gravity Media as a partner for the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Melbourne next month,” said Swimming Australia CEO, Eugénie Buckley. “As hosts we want to maximize the opportunity to present our sport in an innovative way, which is why we are happy to have Gravity Media on board as they share our vision and are working hand in hand with us. Their extensive experience in delivering world class broadcast services will ensure a fantastic showcase, of both our culture and climate, to the millions of fans watching our sport across the globe.”