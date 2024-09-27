Survey: Hispanics More Likely to Prefer Streaming Video on Mobile Devices than Non-Hispanics

A sweeping new survey of the U.S. Hispanic market from Claritas finds that U.S. Hispanics are much more likely to use smartphones to stream video, with 30.4% saying they preferred to stream on a mobile device versus only 11.3% of non-Hispanics preferring mobile.

In contrast 74.% of non-Hispanics said they prefer to stream video on a TV while only half (51.2%) of Hispanics named TV as their preferred streaming devices.

Overall the Claritas' 2024 Annual Hispanic Market Report highlighted the growing importance of the Hispanic market, which will total 68.5 million people in 2025, about 20% of the population and the importance of mobile, on demand content and social media for reaching Hispanics.

“One of the important themes of this report is that brands should be considering a `mobile-first’ approach to the Hispanic market,” the report noted.

The study also found that “Hispanics demonstrate a stronger preference for content downloaded or streamed through Over-The-Top (OTT) service providers, with 29% of Hispanics watching 3-5 hours per week compared to 22% for non-Hispanics. Additionally, Live TV Programming is more popular among Hispanics in the 1-2 hour range, where 40% of Hispanics engage compared to just 24% of non-Hispanics.”

The Claritas survey found that 61% of Hispanics watch Live TV for 1-5 hours a day which is significantly higher than the 42% of non-Hispanics who do the same and 21% of Hispanics watch Live TV for 6+ hours, compared to a larger 40% of non-Hispanics, indicating different engagement levels with long-form live TV content between the two groups.

“Hispanic consumers are more likely to use smartphones (76.6%) for downloading/streaming content through OTT provider compared to non-Hispanics (70%), emphasizing the importance of mobile accessibility for this audience and making mobile-first strategies crucial when targeting the Hispanic demographics,” the study noted. “Despite high usage of CTV among both groups, non-Hispanics show a slightly higher preference (89%) than Hispanics (84.7%) for downloading/streaming content through OTT providers, indicating a potential growth opportunity in expanding CTV adoption among Hispanic households.”

The report provided extensive data showing the importance of understanding the market for Hispanics and other ethnic groups. “Currently, there are more than 150 million multicultural residents in the U.S.,” the researchers said. “This figure is projected to grow to more than 163M by 2030. Multiculturals currently account for 45% of the U.S. population and by 2030, almost 47% of the U.S. population will be multicultural.”

More specifically, Hispanics will number 68.4 million in 2025, representing more than 20% of the total U.S. population. “They are the largest and fastest growing population segment with > 10% growth between 2020-2025," the report said. "They will grow to 22% of the total U.S. population by 2030. By 2030, more than 75.8MM Hispanics will live in the U.S.”

Hispanics will also account for 92% of population growth in the next five years. “Any company marketing to U.S. consumers would be advised to embrace this population segment,” the report concluded.

The report also highlighted the diversity of this group, which comes from many different countries and has different linguistic habits. It found that among Hispanics 23.36% are English Dependent, 31.65% are Bi-Lingual English Preferred; 13.6% are Bi-Lingual English or Spanish; 18.06% are Bi-Lingual Spanish Preferred and 13.34% are Spanish Dependent.

The full report can be found here.