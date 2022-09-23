Survey: Gen Z Wants More Interactive Live Video from Brands
More than half of Gen Z consumers are over half are more likely to engage with brands using live interactive video, according Agora
SANTA CLARA, Calif.—New research is highlighting the importance of interactive live video for Gen Z consumers. More than half of respondents (51%) to a survey commissioned by Angora agreed they would be more likely to engage with a company or brand that uses interactive live videos and experiences to connect with audiences. Thirty-five percent were neutral and just 14% disagreed.
The study, which surveyed over 1,500 Gen Z consumers, examines how Gen Z consumers are engaging with brands that use interactive live video through their own platforms or via third-party apps, like TikTok, Twitch and Instagram.
Interactive live video includes live-streaming video where the audience can react with chat or emojis, and streamer(s) can interact with their audiences in real-time, the researchers noted.
When it comes to watching live televised events – such as concerts, sports or award shows – 53% of Gen Z agreed they would prefer watching with interactive video features so they can engage with friends and other viewers with similar interests during the event. Thirteen percent disagreed and 34% were neutral.
The survey also highlighted some challenges to delivering interactive experiences with live video.
Bad internet connection (56%) and video quality (54%) are the most recognized challenges Gen Z consumers reported with mobile app-based live video experiences. Forty percent saw glitches, bugs and crashing as a challenge, as well as phone hardware (36%) and data usage costs (30%).
"Gen Z consumers want brands to embrace the technology they use everyday – including interactive live video and streaming," said Tony Zhao, Co-founder and CEO of Agora. "Whether they use interactive live video through their own brand-centric platforms or through third-party mobile apps, there is a huge opportunity to connect with Gen Z on their terms using this technology."
Agora is a Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company.
Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
