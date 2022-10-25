Survey: Americans Want Netflix with Ads to Be Free

New research from Attest on U.S. media consumption indicates that Americans have some very definite opinions on how Netflix should be changing its service, with the largest number of current subscribers saying they would switch to Netflix with ads if it were free and 40% saying they would like Netflix to begin offering new episodes on a weekly basis rather than offering all of them at once.

Attest’s researchers found the largest number of current subscribers want it for free, with 19.9% saying they would switch if it were free followed by 17.3% who say they won’t switch. Of respondents who would be willing to pay for a discounted subscription, most would be willing to pay $5-6 per month (15.5%), followed by $9-10 (12.7%) and $7-8 (11.2%).

The survey also indicated that subscription tiering may be a zero-gain game for Netflix. When Attest asked non-subscribers their thoughts on the introduction of ad-supported tiering, it found that Netflix may add some new subscribers, but at the cost of existing subscribers also downgrading their current subscription, meaning a negligible net gain in revenue. For example, pricing this new subscription tiering at $5-6 would persuade 18.9% of non-subscribers to sign up, but it would also encourage 15.5% of existing subscribers to switch to this cheaper price point.

The survey also found that consumers would like a shift to weekly episode drops. Netflix once pioneered releasing entire series all at once, allowing viewers to “binge” at their convenience. With reports that it might be shifting away from this model to release episodes on a more traditional weekly basis, a majority (40.1%) said they would singly support such a move.

Password sharing still appears to be an issue with the Attest survey findings indicating that one in five (22.6%) rely on using an account paid for by someone else.

Attest also released its Q3 US Media Consumption Tracker Results, which found that it was a summer of growth for all forms of media.

Other key trends from the report include: