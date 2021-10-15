SuperCloud Launches 5G TV Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—SuperCloud International has launched what it is billing as the world's first 5G TV service via its new UMAXX.TV entertainment brand on smart TVs.

The launch, SuperCloud International founder Jim Devericks said, was the result of over fifteen years of research and development.

The company said the UMAXX's 5G Home Internet service is faster and stronger than traditional 5G service.

Devericks added that, "we are using military-grade, 5G Internet service, because we have fostered alliances, with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, in order to combine the 5G IoT (Internet of Things) networks from each carrier and to provide consumers with a rich, multidimensional, and truly personalized TV experience."

UMAXX.TV is also an Internet Service Provider (ISP), under the three carriers--AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon--and a MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). UMAXX's 5G TV and 5G Home Internet service have tested at download speeds in excess of two gigabits (2 Gbps+), per second, on the Customer's Premises Equipment (CPE) devices that they offer to consumers, the company said.

"The way we see it, consumers are ready for change--no more satellite dishes, no more cable boxes, no more unsightly wires,” Devericks explained. “UMAXX.TV represents the revolutionary future of TV and home entertainment. We have integrated traditional cable TV, IPTV, and streaming, into one powerful game-changing solution."

To enjoy the UMAXX service, consumers must subscribe to the 5G Home Internet service with UMAXX, by downloading the Application to their Smart TV, and establishing an account. The UMAXX Application(s) are offered on Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Google Play for Android, LG, Roku, and Samsung. Consumers, who do not have Smart TVs, may also purchase a set-top box from UMAXX to subscribe and enjoy their service.

"Naturally, consumers may choose the package that suits them best,” Devericks said. “Presently, customers will need to purchase adaptive equipment such as the Nighthawk Netgear Hotspot Pro, the Inseego FG2000, or the Inseego FX2000 (5G modem-router combinations) from UMAXX. These devices enable consumers to 'plug and play' and enjoy this 5G Home Internet service, while the strength and download speed are delivered through the UMAXX 5G military grade Internet solutions."

UMAXX.TV consumers may also choose the TV package that they prefer but can’t purchase the content services without purchasing the 5G Home Internet service through UMAXX.

Additionally, UMAXX provides free HDTV antennas, to all of its UMAXX subscribers, so that they may access their local television channels.

Consumers of both UMAXX.TV's Internet and TV services, through various subscription packages, will be able to enjoy over 260 live, streaming linear TV channels; thousands of movies; millions of songs; thousands of games; over two million ebooks; a roster of live, interactive pay-per-view events; and over 50 Stingray Music channels, as well as UChat, UMAXX's own social chat platform, the company said.

UMAXX.TV is delivered over a proprietary Infrastructure and Hybrid Converged Internet Solution (known as CloudCable) from UMAXX.

An industry pioneer, Devericks had previously created live mobile TV in 2006, as well as live mobile cable TV in 2008. He also launched the world's first live mobile TV service, in the United States, in 2016.