Super Bowl LVII Boosted App Usage

In a notable example of how big TV and broadcast events can impact digital media, AppsFlyer is reporting that app usage during Super Bowl LVII varied during the game, but in general showed an increase of about 10-15% across the U.S. on Super Bowl Sunday vs. the average Sunday.

In sharp contrast, there was a very notable dropoff of app engagement during the Halftime show as users focused on Rihanna’s performance.

In terms of in-app purchases and consumer spending, AppsFlyer found:

Casino and sports betting activity in-apps showed spikes during specific points in the game, and was up overall about 45% (55% on iOS and 15% on Android) more than average Sundays.

An increase of around 60% on iOS and 40% on Android in food & drink purchases on Super Bowl Sunday compared to average Sundays.

Shopping app purchases were down around 20% on both Android and iOS when compared to the average Sunday.

Sports app purchases on iOS were up nearly 140%.

Spending on entertainment apps was up slightly among Android users, but down over 20% among iOS users.

Food and Drink app orders peaked just before game time at over 60% more than a typical Sunday

The data also showed that Philadelphians tended to be more active on mobile (especially on social media apps) during the game than those in Kansas City. This remained true until the end of the game, when Kansas City pulled out a last second victory and folks from Kansas City became engaged on their social apps at a much greater rate than those from Philadelphia, where there was a steep decline at the end and following the game.