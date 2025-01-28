Submissions Open for Best of Show Awards at the 2025 NAB Show

Entries for Future’s Best of Show at NAB Show 2025 are now open.

Submissions will close at 23:59 PST on March 21, 2025.

The annual awards celebrate products being launched or on display at the NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas.

The awards, from industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at the industry’s most attended show. This year’s awards include a range of benefits such as fully licensed nominee badges that can be displayed at the show. Winners will also receive a trophy at the show, a press release, social graphics and digital banners.

Additionally, winners receive editorial coverage from our brands, including TV Tech, TVBEurope, Radio World, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor and ITPro.

Click here to begin your entry ahead of the March 21st deadline, or continue to browse through the site to find out more about the awards including how to enter, which Future plc brands are involved in the awards, benefits for entering and a range of FAQs.