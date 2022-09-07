Study: VCC’s AirFirst Platform Improves Newsroom Efficiency

PALISADES, N.Y.—The Video Call Center, a provider of IP video remote technology, has released data from a new study of the use of its technologies at a major TV news organization that showed significant improvements in the organization’s efficiency and its ability to create content using remotes from smartphones and laptops.

Technologies for doing IP remotes are increasingly important to television news organizations that need near-instant access to journalists and experts worldwide. With no technician at the remote end of the connection, news organizations are often challenged to connect quickly and effortlessly with their non-technical guests, achieve high-quality connections, and shorten time-to-air to improve productivity.

The new VCC study called “New management technology for video remotes drives change across TV News production” uses testing data from nearly a year of on-air production to compare the organization’s legacy IP remote workflow to a modernized process using VCC’s AirFirst platform.

Findings from the report include:

Execution time has been reduced by more than 76%, creating thousands of hours of improved efficiency.

A 42% reduction in the need for time-consuming test calls.

An increase of 267% in the number of air calls made reflects an increase in the quantity of content being produced.

“To compete effectively in today’s media landscape, TV newsrooms need to leverage their access to experts around the world and do so as quickly as possible,” according to Larry Thaler, CEO of VCC. “Every minute counts, so media organizations need smart tools and efficient workflows that reduce complexity for their contributors, empower their staff and accelerate time to air. Our goal with this report is to provide a glimpse of the real world data to show how news organizations can best use IP remotes to give them a competitive advantage.”

VCC has helped clients produce hundreds of broadcast and web programs, supporting NBCU, Major League Baseball, Fox TV Stations, ViacomCBS, CNN, Discovery, Fox Sports Networks, TLC, NBATV, WWE, Vice, Bally Sports, and many others.

Examples of programs and complete information about the VCC are available at http://www.thevcc.tv (opens in new tab).