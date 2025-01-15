Study: Netflix App, Browser Users Show Different Viewing Habits

Netflix viewers using the streaming service’s app and those viewing with a web browser are quite similar, but a few notable differences exist, such as the popularity of children’s and cartoon shows, according to the results of a yearlong study by Datos, a global clickstream-data provider.

The study examined various aspects of Netflix usage on both platforms, such as the popularity of various program categories and titles, monthly usage, session length and popular times to stream.

The top three program categories among app users were children and family, comedy and drama. Web viewers’ top categories were drama, comedy and romantic programming, the study found.

The popularity of kids and family programming among app users suggests parents encouraging their kids to watch content on a tablet or phone may be a shared experience, it said.

Adding further credence to the observation was the study’s finding that children’s animated movies appeared in the top 10 titles for app users but were absent from the same list for those viewing via the web, it said.

The study revealed for nine of the 12 months examined, there was virtually no difference in the frequency of sessions between app and web users. May, August and October were the exceptions.

Aside from May, June and July, the average difference in duration between web and app user sessions was 3.82 minutes, Datos found.

Other findings include:

Afternoon and evening viewing times were the most popular for both app and web viewers.

Tuesdays saw the least activity among web viewers, with Saturday was the least popular to watch for users of the Netflix app.

There was a drop in the frequency and length of sessions among web users in May.

While there is some seasonality in frequency and length of sessions among web viewers, that does not exist among those using the app.

Datos, which worked with Mfour app data, conducted the study between Nov. 1, 2023, and Oct. 30, 2024, looking at devices used in the United States.

More information is available on the Datos website.