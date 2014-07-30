Study Finds Video Resolution Affects Digital Ad Engagement

NEW YORK—High-resolution video ads are more engaging than low-resolution ads, and the effects are particularly strong on tablets, according to a study from digital ad tech creator PointRoll and PlayCollective, a strategy and research group

The male and female participants in the study, age 25-40, watched two video ads on a laptop, and two additional ads on a tablet. Each participant saw two randomly selected high- and two low-resolution video ads. The PointRoll Science Lab measured biometric changes in heart rate, skin conductance, and facial electromyography, or EMG from the first second of exposure to the end of each execution.

“The biometric results demonstrate conclusively that higher video resolution significantly increases engagement with digital advertising,” said PlayCollective CEO and Chief Play Officer J. Alison Bryant. “For video advertisers seeking to produce the most effective ads, that’s an important finding.”

Furthermore, post-study survey results showed that not only was there a positive biometric response to higher-quality video, but users genuinely enjoyed the video experiences more for higher-quality content, especially on tablets.

“Anything that makes a video ad more engaging is worth noting, of course, and as audiences move increasingly to mobile devices, the finding that the effects of high-resolution video are particularly powerful on mobile devices stands out,” said PointRoll Vice President of Product Joe Sullivan. “Advertisers want to reach consumers in the best way possible, and now we know that on mobile, in particular, that means video ads must be high-res.”

This study is the first produced by the PointRoll Science Lab, which the company created in partnership with PlayCollective.

