Interest in the new Apple Vision Pro headset with what the company describes as an “infinite canvas for apps” and a fully 3D user interface appears to be strong despite its $3,500 price tag, according to newly released research.

An examination of online searches in June by Casinoarabi.io reveals a lot of curiosity about the device, which the company has dubbed “the first spatial computer.” The researcher looked at the volume of online searches in June for terms like “Apple Vision Pro,” “Apple VR price” and other related terms.

To put the findings into context, the researcher tallied searches in terms of 100,000 state residents.

California topped the list, with 1,636 searches per 100,000 residents, followed by: Washington with 1,613 per 100,000; Utah with 1,508; Massachusetts, 1,483; New York, 1,448; Colorado, 1,424; Oregon, 1,314; Nevada, 1,202; Virginia, 1,200; and Texas, 1,188, according to the study.

“The Apple Vision Pro announcement was tentatively received by much of the world as a seemingly dystopian technology becoming ever more realistic. Regardless, it will be fascinating to find out whether such interest will be converted into sales when the Apple Vision Pro is released early next year,” a Casinoarabi.io spokesperson said.

Apple announced the new headset June 5. The company expects to release it to the public early next year.